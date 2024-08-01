After being in the making for quite some time, Sharvari Wagh, riding high on the success of horror-thriller Munjya and the rave reviews coming her way for the OTT release Maharaj, is all set to entertain audiences yet again in a new avatar on the big screen. The actress will essay the titular role in the power-packed action drama Vedaa, co-starring John Abraham in the lead role. While the teaser released earlier this year, garnering curiosity, the makers have now dropped the trailer of this intense drama with its theatrical release right around the corner.

Vedaa Trailer: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh bring the heat with intense action

About the trailer of Vedaa

Just like the teaser, the trailer too promises to take audiences on a thrilling ride packed with several punches. The film revolves around Vedaa aka Sharvari Wagh, who refuses to bow down the rules of her autocratic society ruled by a dictator Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of a wealthy landlord, who considers his birth right to demean, insult, kill people belonging to the lower strata of society. While she is on the run to save her life from this dictator after mustering the courage to stand up against him, she finds an unlikely but strong ally in a former military officer Abhimanyu (John Abraham), who takes it upon himself becomes to mentor Vedaa in accomplishing her mission. The trailer also shares a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia as John's love interest.

John Abraham, known for his powerful and action-packed roles, is set to deliver another stellar performance. He shares, "I am excited to be part of a film like Vedaa. It's a story that will resonate with audiences and inspire them to stand up for what is right."

Advani, whose tenth directorial feature film this is, says, "I feel very strongly about presenting a film that entertains but also delivers a message, provokes a thought that stays with its audience for a long time after the film ends. I hope Vedaa is that film."

Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios adds, "We are proud to be associated with Vedaa. It's a powerful story with strong characters, and we believe it will connect with audiences at a deep level." Finally, Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment shares, "We are thrilled to bring Vedaa to

the audience. This film is a testament of our commitment to storytelling that inspires and empowers. We are very proud of our film and excited to bring it to cinemas."

More details on Vedaa

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa is produced by Emmay Entertainment and John Abraham’s JA Entertainment in association with Zee Studios. Written by Aseem Arora, the action entertainer is inspired by true events and is slated for release in cinemas during the occasion of Independence Day, on August 15. It will be clashing with a couple of Bollywood releases which includes the horror comedy Stree 2 and the multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein which features names like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor.

