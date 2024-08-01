comscore
Last Updated 01.08.2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Diljit Dosanjh’s UK tour crashes ticketing website

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK tour crashes ticketing website

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming UK tour has created an unprecedented buzz, causing the ticketing website to crash under the sheer volume of fans trying to secure tickets. The excitement surrounding the tour has left many fans frustrated and disappointed as they faced technical glitches and long wait times.

The primary ticket distributor experienced a massive surge in traffic as soon as tickets went on sale, leading to the site becoming temporarily inaccessible. "I've been waiting for this moment for months," said Rajveer Singh, a die-hard fan from London. "I had everything ready, but the site just wouldn't load. It was heartbreaking."

Social media platforms were flooded with similar complaints as fans vented their disappointment and shared their struggles. The frenzy reached its peak when all tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's UK tour sold out within a staggering 30 minutes. Fans from across the UK flooded the website, causing it to crash almost instantly. The lightning-fast sell-out left countless fans empty-handed and dismayed, amplifying the already massive demand for additional tour dates.

Diljit Dosanjh, known for his electrifying performances and massive fan following, is touring across Europe. As fans continue to eagerly await their chance to see the superstar in action, the frenzy around Diljit Dosanjh's UK tour shows his unparalleled popularity and the deep connection he shares with his audience.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh to join Sunny Deol starrer Border 2? Here’s what we know!

