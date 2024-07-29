With an impactful teaser that gives a glimpse of the kind of high-octane stunts and fights audiences can expect from the film, they are now eager to see what the trailer of Vedaa holds in store for them. As the John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh starrer nears its release date and the wait for the trailer continues, it has been revealed that not only will the makers unveil the trailer this week but also that the film has received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification aka CBFC.

Vedaa trailer to drop this week as the John Abraham starrer gets censor certificate, reveal reports

Bringing together the duo of John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh for the first time in an intense action drama, Vedaa is expected to high on stunts and bloodshed. However, recent reports suggest that the CBFC has viewed the film and passed it with U/A certificate along with no cuts. In a report published on Pinkvilla, a source was quoted saying, “Vedaa has been certified U/A by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification without a single cut. The makers have been advised to put a disclaimer at the beginning and the entire content has got a clean chit from the certification body. The team of Vedaa is very happy with the smooth process and appreciates the fact that the CBFC team could relate to the important issue they are trying to address through the film.”

In the same report, it was also confirmed that the trailer is expected to have a long runtime of 3 minutes and 10 seconds, which is said to be unveiled in the next few days. “Vedaa is on track now for an August 15, 2024 release as all the hurdles are now off their way. The makers will extensively promote the film over 15 days and are confident to grab attention of the audience with their strong content and pre-release assets,” the source added.

Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidhyarthi, among others in key roles, Vedaa is slated to cash in on the Independence Day holiday as it releases on August 15 alongside a couple of other Bollywood releases like Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein along with a host of South releases too.

