Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2021 | 6:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

Varun Sood to make a special appearance in Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo; shares picture with Prajakta Koli

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Youth Icon and MTV fame Varun Sood is all set to embark on his journey in Bollywood. The actor will be making his debut with the Karan Johar film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the film, Varun will be making a special appearance. Taking to his Instagram, he announced the news and shared a picture with digital star Prajakta Koli.

In the picture, both of them can be seen posing for an adorable hug. While the background is of a swimming pool area decorated with various lights which seem to be a party sequence. Sharing the picture, he expressed that it's a dream that he is living currently. Varun in his caption wrote, "Living the Dream! ????Thankyou @karanjohar @raj_a_mehta @panchamighavri for giving me this opportunity! #Blessed #JugJugJeeyo."

As soon as he shared the news, his beau and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and many of his friends from the MTV family took to the comments section and poured their wishes. Divya wrote, "So proud of you my love". She even posted a story congratulating Varun and Prajkta. She wrote, "looking forward to see you guys together????". Apart from Divya, Rannvijay Singh Singha, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh also congratulated him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12)


Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles has got many schedules wrapped up recently. The film was shot at various locations including Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Pune.The film also has Neetu Kapoor, Prajkta Koli, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ:Neetu Kapoor wraps up the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo; calls it a ‘wonderful experience’

More Pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar…

Prithviraj is the third Akshay Kumar film…

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer…

Aditya Chopra to invest Rs. 500 crore for…

Shah Rukh Khan's production Bob Biswas…

SCOOP: Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification