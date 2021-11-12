Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2021 | 8:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

Neetu Kapoor wraps up the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo; calls it a ‘wonderful experience’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran ace actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with the film Jug Jug Jeyo. The film will star Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and digital star Prajakta Koli. The cast and crew have been shooting for the film for the past 8-9 months in various locations.

Now, Neetu Kapoor who plays a pivotal role in the film wrapped her part in the film. The actress took to her Instagram and informed everyone about the same. Sharing the same, Neetu shared a mirror selfie in which she can be seen sitting in her makeup room the actress looked absolute gorgeous in an embellished ethnic suit with bangles and statement jewellery. She complimented and finished her overall look with a green bindi.

Sharing the post, Neetu in the caption wrote, ''Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo ???? was such a wonderful experience made some Lovly friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special ❤️????''.

ALSO READ:Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani wrap up second schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo 

More Pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar…

Prithviraj is the third Akshay Kumar film…

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer…

Aditya Chopra to invest Rs. 500 crore for…

Shah Rukh Khan's production Bob Biswas…

SCOOP: Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification