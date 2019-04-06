Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 very different from the Govinda version

It’s not really what you think. David Dawan is not remaking his 1995 Govinda hit Coolie No.1 with his son in the lead. For all we know, only the title of the new Dhawan & Dhawan collaboration would be the same as the Govinda hit. Everything else would be completely different.

“How can it be the same? My original Coolie No.1 was made 24 years ago. That was a different era. Everything from clothes to the language to the morals have changed. What was unacceptable back then is acceptable now, and vice versa,” says David rationally.

Most importantly, the prolific director who has made a string of blockbusters with Govinda in the past says his son can’t be cast in a Govinda part. “Varun is nothing like Govinda. Nobody is like Govind. He was one of his kind. To even think of making Varun do a Govinda is asking for trouble.”

So here is what David has in mind. “We may take the core of the idea from the original and turn it completely around. One thing I can promise you. Even Govinda won’t be able to recognize Varun’s Coolie No 1 as a descendent of the 1995 film.”