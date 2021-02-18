Bollywood Hungama

Varun Dhawan won’t do any ad shoots over next three months during Bhediya shooting

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The newly married Varun Dhawan is getting back to work. At the end of January 2021, he tied the knot to Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony. Almost a month later, he is back to work and prepping for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan won't do any ad shoots over next three months during Bhediya shooting

Varun Dhawan is all set to dive into work as he will head to Arunachal Pradesh for a two-and-a-half-month schedule of his next. Now, to concentrate on the prep and the shoot of the film, the actor has let go off other work including brand commercials.

With multiple brands to his kitty, Varun has instructed his team that he won’t shoot for any commercials or promotional videos in the coming months, as he gets into a new character and wants to focus on the workshops and film shoot.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan share romantic messages for their partners

