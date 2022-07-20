Is Varun Dhawan adopting a new pet? Are Sara and Janhvi really best friends? Is it true that Neha Kakkar refused to sing for this actor? There is only one way to find out, and that is by tuning into #mojLIVE - Ek Nayi Duniya. Yes, that’s right! Popular B-Town celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, and singer Neha Kakkar are all set to join Moj and launch the all-new LIVE video streaming feature #mojLIVE - Ek Nayi Duniya. This new feature promises to bring out the uncanny, candid, and unseen avatar of the B-Town guests, offering fans a sneak peek into their duniya like never before.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Neha Kakkar to launch mojLIVE – Ek Nayi Duniya

Excited about chit chatting with all his fans, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I'm delighted to be a part of Moj’s latest campaign #mojLIVE - Ek Nayi Duniya. As an actor, I am always looking for new and different ways to interact and engage with my fans across all regions of India. And, what better way than to go LIVE in the most candid way on a youth platform like Moj. I am confident we will raise the bar for entertainment with this raw and unfiltered LIVE feature. It will undoubtedly increase creators' relationships with a diverse variety of Indian fans online.”

Moj has announced the launch of its all-new LIVE video streaming feature that aims to take fans to a new, unfiltered world of fun, laughter, and 2x entertainment. To kickstart #mojLive – Ek Nayi Duniya, our favorite superstars, will be going LIVE on Moj between the 22nd-24th of July.

The session will include a small fun banter with a popular social media creator, and one lucky fan, the winner of the #MojLIVE challenge, will get a chance to interact with their favorite celebrities on the LIVE. As if that wasn't enough, popular influencers like Chinki-Minki, Bindu, Jannat Zubair, Nikki, and Gima Ashi, among others, will be seen spilling tea LIVE between July 20th and 27th to add to the excitement.

