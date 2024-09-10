In the midst of Maharashtra's vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan made headlines with his heartfelt gesture of walking barefoot to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The video of his pilgrimage has quickly gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of fans and followers alike.

Varun Dhawan goes viral for walking barefoot to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha

Video captures devotion

The video shows Varun Dhawan dressed in a casual white shirt and denim, making his way to the temple. Surrounded by his team and a crowd of fans, Dhawan is seen walking barefoot as a mark of respect and devotion. Despite the bustling crowd, he took moments to pose for the camera, showcasing his down-to-earth nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Dhawan’s barefoot journey to the temple follows a similar act by Kartik Aaryan, who was also seen walking barefoot on Ganesh Chaturthi, highlighting a tradition of devotion among Bollywood celebrities during the festival.

Upcoming projects

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan recently made a cameo appearance as Bhediya in the popular horror comedy Stree 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Looking ahead, Dhawan is set to star in Citadel: Hunny Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Raj and DK, this series is an Indian adaptation of the international series Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. Reports suggest that both Dhawan and Prabhu will be involved in high-octane action sequences, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

