Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.04.2019 | 7:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Urmila Matondkar faces charges of making anti-Hinduism comments against the actress

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After making her debut with Masoom, Urmila Matondkar went on to be a popular star in the 90s and has acted with almost all the top stars including the three Khans. The actress, however, has taken a sabbatical from movies and was recently in news for tying the knot with Mohsin Khan. And now that she has decided to enter politics, the actress recently has been caught in a controversy for making anti-Hindu comments.

Urmila Matondkar faces charges of making anti-Hinduism comments against the actress

Urmila Matondkar has been facing charges of making anti-Hindu comments from a BJP member. Reports have it one of the BJP party workers has taken offence to a comment made by Urmila where she claimed that Hinduism is a violent religion. It seems that this party worker came across an interview given by the actress in one of the channels where she allegedly made the statement.

Reports have it that a complaint has been filed against the actress at Powai Police station in Mumbai and it is being said that the police will also be taking necessary action in the case.

Readers would be aware that not too long ago we had reported that Urmila will be contesting elections representing the Congress party from the Mumbai North constituency. She confirmed to this development and claimed that she has been inspired by Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, the founders of the party, and therefore has taken up this opportunity to serve the society.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar to contest elections for Congress

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Has Kartik Aaryan bowed out of Kirik Party…

SCOOP: Will Sonakshi Sinha replace Iulia…

Varun Dhawan defends the plot of Kalank…

“They are powerful people who are dragging…

Dabangg 3: Shivling covered in wooden planks…

SS Rajamouli film RRR starring Ram Charan,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification