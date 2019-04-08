CONFIRMED! Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 to go on floor in May 2019

In September 2018, Mahesh Bhatt confirmed his comeback as a director with Sadak 2 announcement, a sequel to Sadak. It is a major casting coup with sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt coming together for the first time for a film. Along with them, the film will see Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur as well. While the film is yet to go on floors, we finally know when we can expect the shooting to begin.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently promoting her film Kalank, has revealed that Sadak 2 will commence from May 2019. When asked during an interaction, Alia said, “I will start shooting next month.”

It was recently revealed the makers of Sadak 2 will also recreate the iconic romance ballad ‘Tumhe Apna Banane’ in the film. The original song was picturized on Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak. The original ballad was sung by Anuradha Paudwal.

Coming back to Sadak 2, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt will reportedly essay the role a young couple. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be reprising his original role as Ravi. A Mukesh Bhatt Presentation of a Mahesh Bhatt Film, Sadak 2 is a Vishesh Films Production and is slated to release on 25th March 2020.

