“I urge film fraternity to stay home and take this period to reinvent,” says Bappi Lahiri amid coronavirus outbreak

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the country by storm and industry in large numbers is coming forward to support being homebound. On Sunday, film and television bodies announced that all shootings will be cancelled effective from March 19 till March. Several state governments have ordered for cinema halls to be shut till the end of this month. 

Several celebrities are spreading the word of caution among their fans and followers and asking them to avoid unnecessary travel. Now, music composer Bappi Lahiri has also urged everyone to be cautious."Its a tough time. It's important to act responsibly in this situation and take all the necessary precautions for our well being. Let's not forget that we are all together in this. Protect yourself and the people around you, listen to your doctor & cooperate with the government. Please stay indoors, avoid public gatherings. Use masks and sanitizers, be safe."

He further urged that the film industry should take this time to reinvent. "I urge film fraternity to stay home and take this period to reinvent and slow down in this fast-paced world," he said.

