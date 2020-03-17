Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.03.2020 | 6:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews tests positive of Covid 19, reveals her symptoms changed every day

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rachel Matthews, who was last seen in the second installment of Disney’s Frozen, announced on Monday, March 16 that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 26-year old actress is the voice behind the character Honeymaren in Frozen 2.

Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews tests positive of Covid 19, reveals her symptoms changed every day

Rachel revealed that she has under quarantine. “Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews wrote on her Instagram story. “Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise.”

Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews tests positive of Covid 19, reveals her symptoms changed every day

 

In the second Instagram story, she revealed how her symptoms changed every day.“Our country is very behind, and we don’t have much of a system in place,” she wrote. “I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms.”

Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews tests positive of Covid 19, reveals her symptoms changed every day

“Rest, drink lots of liquids and SELF QUARANTINE. I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some,” she said. “Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions.”

Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews tests positive of Covid 19, reveals her symptoms changed every day

Rachel Matthews, on the work front, also starred in the Hulu series, Looking For Alaska.

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After a production house registers the title…

Coronavirus scare: Filmmakers and producers…

Coronavirus scare: Karan Johar led Dharma…

Rakul Preet Singh says she is okay with…

Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews tests positive of Covid 19, reveals her symptoms changed every day" />

Saif Ali Khan feels he is not an underrated…

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz to pair for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification