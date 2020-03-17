Rachel Matthews, who was last seen in the second installment of Disney’s Frozen, announced on Monday, March 16 that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 26-year old actress is the voice behind the character Honeymaren in Frozen 2.

Rachel revealed that she has under quarantine. “Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews wrote on her Instagram story. “Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise.”

In the second Instagram story, she revealed how her symptoms changed every day.“Our country is very behind, and we don’t have much of a system in place,” she wrote. “I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms.”

“Rest, drink lots of liquids and SELF QUARANTINE. I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some,” she said. “Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions.”

Rachel Matthews, on the work front, also starred in the Hulu series, Looking For Alaska.