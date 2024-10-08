UNIQLO has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra as the new

faces of the brand in India. Ahead of the winter season, the new campaign films featuring the stars bring UNIQLO's winter essentials to the forefront. Kareena showcases the warm and cozy Fluffy Yarn Fleece Jacket, while Sidharth highlights the versatile PUFFTECH Parka.

UNIQLO announces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra as new brand ambassadors

The 30-second campaign films highlight Kareena and Sidharth effortlessly incorporating UNIQLO's winter essentials into their everyday lives. Commenting on the launch of her partnership with UNIQLO, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, "UNIQLO has been a go-to brand for everyday essentials for me and my family. This feels like a natural collaboration as I believe clothing needs to be classic, functional and versatile. I am honoured to partner with the brand and look forward to personifying the brand's LifeWear philosophy of authenticity and timelessness."

Sidharth Malhotra added, "UNIQLO is known to effortlessly blend innovation and timeless style. What I admire most is how they keep things versatile, making fashion that adapts to everyday life without losing its edge. For someone who values both comfort and quality, this collaboration is exciting because it aligns with my personal approach to fashion and I'm really looking forward to sharing this collection with everyone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

In the campaign, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen donning the UNIQLO Fluffy Yarn Fleece Jacket, highlighting its plush comfort and sleek design. Whether she's enjoying a misty morning on her balcony, chilling at a cozy café, or unwinding at home, Kareena shows how the jacket is her perfect companion for the winter season.

Sidharth Malhotra is featured in UNIQLO's PUFFTECH Parka, a standout piece offering superior warmth with high-performance fiber technology. The campaign portrays Sidharth embracing the winter chill - whether seated on a frosty park bench or hiking across rocky terrains. Through these dynamic scenes, Sidharth highlights the PUFFTECH Parka's combination of functionality, modern style, and exceptional warmth.

Also Read: Singham Again Trailer Launch: Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in silver zari and zardozi embroidery Manish Malhotra handwoven tissue saree, see pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.