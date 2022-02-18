South Korean pop group TXT member Yeonjun has tested positive for COVID-19. On February 17, Big Hit Music released a statement via WeVerse informing about Yeonjun’s health concerns.

The statement made by Big Hit read, “We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) member Yeonjun. Yeonjun had felt unwell including having a headache on Saturday the 12th and took the PCR test after visiting the hospital of which came back negative. Since then, he went into pre-emptive quarantine away from the other members. He later started to present other mild symptoms such as a mild fever and sore throat, and took another PCR test on Wednesday the 16th, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning.”

“Yeonjun completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities. None of the TXT members other than Yeonjun are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the self-tests they took today. The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Yeonjun in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you,” it concluded.

Yeonjun felt unwell on February 12 and went to visit the hospital, where he took a RT-PCR test for COVID-19. The test came back negative, but he quarantined away from the other members out of precaution, and later developed some other mild symptoms. He took another test on February 16 and was officially diagnosed. He has completed two doses of the vaccine and does not have any serious symptoms.

