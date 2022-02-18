comscore

Ranveer Singh highlights star-studded fiesta at 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The biggest extravaganza of the sporting season is here with NBA All-Star 2022 just a few days away! NBA All-Star 2022 will be unlike any other with a dynamic roster for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Comprising of the world’s most renowned celebrities, the lineup of the Ruffles game will feature stellar names such as Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quav amongst others. Taking the excitement, a notch higher, Indian movie maverick and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh will take to court in the showcase event. The Ruffles NBA-All Star Celebrity Game will be showcased LIVE in the country on 19th February 2022 at 5:30am on MTV, Vh1 India & Voot Select.

2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Ranveer Singh highlights star-studded fiesta LIVE on MTV, Vh1, Voot Select & Jio TV

The heated contention will showcase a faceoff between legends of the game, Dominique Wilkins, and Bill Walton. Ranveer Singh will represent Team Walton and will be joined by Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter), Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter), Quavo (rapper), Matt James (Actor) and Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward) amongst others. Team Wilkins will rise to the battle as their team comprises of Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist), Anuel AA (rapper), Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champions) and Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter) alongside other stars.

Speaking on being the second Indian representative at the NBA-All Star Weekend, Ranveer Singh, said, “I have been following basketball since my childhood and playing keenly since my teens; it is a life-enhancing sport that has developed a righteous sportsman’s spirit within me which has helped me tremendously in my career and personal life as well. It is an absolute honor to participate in NBA All-stars Celebrity Game and I am grateful for this opportunity, I look forward to living my dream."

Hip-hop sensation Quavo will return for his fifth Celebrity Game appearance. He was named Most Valuable Player of the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and host, actress, athlete and model Brittney Elena will make their Celebrity Game debuts.

Catch the excitement of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game LIVE on MTV, Vh1, Voot Select & Jio TV.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh leaves for Cleveland for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: "I will be playing against and with some of the finest talents in the world of entertainment and sport"

