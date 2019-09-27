After several months, Salman Khan will be back on the Television screens from September 29 onwards with the new season of his hit reality show Bigg Boss. With the new entrants and the show being shifted from Lonavala to Mumbai, it will be an exciting new season with lots of twists and turns. We already know some of the stars who will be entering the house this weekend. Now, it has been learnt that the finale date has been set.

Salman Khan has already admitted that the finale will be 4 weeks this season. But, here’s the twist. The mini finale will happen in the four weeks to make this season more exciting and get the audiences interested in it. But, that’s not it. After this, the grand finale will take place after 3 months and the date has been revealed. If the sources are to be believed, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will take place on January 4, 2020.

Some of the participants this season include Ashwini Koul, Siddharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai and beau Arhaan Khan, Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharyya. Bigg Boss 13 goes on air from September 29 onwards.