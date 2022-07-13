comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.07.2022 | 5:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

TWICE announce new mini album BETWEEN 1&2 releasing on August 26 after renewing contract with JYP Entertainment

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean female pop group TWICE, who recently renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment, has finally announced their plans to make a comeback next month. The group also dropped the first teaser for their upcoming 11th mini-album BETWEEN 1&2.

TWICE announce new mini album BETWEEN 1&2 releasing on August 26 after renewing contract with JYP Entertainment

TWICE announce new mini album BETWEEN 1&2 releasing on August 26 after renewing contract with JYP Entertainment

As reported by Korean media portal Soompi, on July 13 TWICE announced that they will be returning with their 11th mini album, BETWEEN 1&2. The new mini album is due out on August 26 at 1 p.m. KST, and pre-orders will open exactly one month beforehand, on July 26 at 1 p.m. KST.

The group shared the exciting news by dropping a teaser image that features a pink, white, and cream-colored light switch. The teaser image revealed the release date for the album.

A day before the announcement, it was widely reported that all members of TWICE have renewed their contracts with their agency, JYP Entertainment.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya take off for a…

Sonam Kapoor baby shower invites are here!…

DOP of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki quits…

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik…

Athiya Shetty takes a dig at the reports of…

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor visit the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification