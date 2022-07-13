South Korean female pop group TWICE, who recently renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment, has finally announced their plans to make a comeback next month. The group also dropped the first teaser for their upcoming 11th mini-album BETWEEN 1&2.





TWICE announce new mini album BETWEEN 1&2 releasing on August 26 after renewing contract with JYP Entertainment

As reported by Korean media portal Soompi, on July 13 TWICE announced that they will be returning with their 11th mini album, BETWEEN 1&2. The new mini album is due out on August 26 at 1 p.m. KST, and pre-orders will open exactly one month beforehand, on July 26 at 1 p.m. KST.

The group shared the exciting news by dropping a teaser image that features a pink, white, and cream-colored light switch. The teaser image revealed the release date for the album.

A day before the announcement, it was widely reported that all members of TWICE have renewed their contracts with their agency, JYP Entertainment.

