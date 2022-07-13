James Franco, who stepped away from acting following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct, is set to star in Bille August’s post-World War II drama titled Me, You. James Franco will star alongside Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob, with the principal photography set to take place in Ischia starting in September.

James Franco to star in post-World War II drama Me, You from director Bille August

According to Variety, Me, You is a coming-of-age drama that takes place on the Italian island of Ischia in the 1950s. That’s where Marco, a 16-year-old on break from his dreary Scottish boarding school, befriends U.S. GI turned fisherman Nicola (played by Franco). The duo while away the hours sailing in the bay of Naples while Nicola regales his young friend with tales of war and oceans.

“But when Marco meets the mysterious 20-year-old Caia (played by Jacob) he is entranced and upon finding out she is a concentration camp survivor, he vows to take revenge. Soon he is plotting to set fire to a villa occupied by a group of boorish German tourists in the hopes of winning Caia’s affections.” The official logline reads, “Deeply tender and bittersweet, Me, You explores the raw beauty and tragedy of love, the age of innocence and the bitter realities of war.”

James Franco will play Nicola in the upcoming drama, alongside Tom Hollander as Marco’s father Edward and Daisy Jacob as Marco’s love interest Caia. Greg Latter has written the screenplay and the film is produced by Sean O’Kelly and Marc Bikindou and Cristaldi Pics’ Mark Hammond. Jad Ben Ammar and Leo Maidenberg are also attached to co-produce.

