The announcement was made by the Film Federation of India (FFI), which is the governing body for Indian cinema.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies has generated immense excitement and received a positive reception from both audiences and critics alike. The film continues to earn recognition and has been picked as India's official entry to the 97th Academy Awards, set to take place next year in March. The rural set drama beat 29 other movies from India to enter the Oscars 2025 race.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) on Monday confirmed that Kiran Rao-directorial Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry for Oscars 2025. The film, co-produced by Aamir Khan along with Rao, garnered positive reviews upon its release from audiences and critics due to its different story.

Overjoyed Kiran Rao, Director, said, “I am deeply honoured and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honour."

She added, "My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth. "

She concluded, "To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honour. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm."

The film, a delightful comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train, is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades. Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, Laapataa Ladies is set to bring its unique charm and humour to a new territory.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divya Nidhi Sharma.

