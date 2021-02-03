Independent music is booming for the past few years and is surely making way to everyone's playlists. Keeping this in mind, 93.5 Red FM and music label T-Series have come up with Indie Hain Hum Season 2 with Tulsi Kumar turning as a host this time.

A show that supports independent music artists and their work, the first season was hosted by singer Darshan Raval.

After having donned so many hats, this will be another first for Tulsi to host the second season of this talk show. While talking about the show, Tulsi adds, ''Music binds people beyond everything, and I am extremely grateful for being a part of this initiative. Plus being a host is a completely new role for me and I am surely enjoying it.” For someone who has always promoted Indie music and has been trying to bring about a change herself, Tulsi states,“ It gives me immense pleasure to present all the talent that the country has to offer before everyone. As the host of Indie Hai Hum season 2, I am very excited to see what the new talents have in store and to bring forth some great music and independent artists before the audiences.''

Tulsi has supported independent music as a greater cause throughout her journey. She also runs an academy in Delhi which supports and trains people across various art forms.

The artist lineup includes singers from across the country and the show will bring in interesting and fun conversations around the prevailing music scene. At the same time, the bigwigs of the music industry who have made it big in the independent music scene will be guests on Tulsi's show, for a fun chat session and will share their journey - Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal, Milind Gaba, Amaal and Armaan Malik and many more would be gracing the show.

