Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om passes away

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Former Bigg Boss contestant and self proclaimed Godman Swami Om passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in New Delhi. Reportedly, he had contacted coronavirus a few months ago post which his health deteriorated. He had reportedly suffered a paralysis attack.

Swami Om was a contestant of Bigg Boss 10 and had made headlines for his antics inside the house. He was known for passing nasty remakes and stealing toiletries of co-contestants while inside the house.

Apart from this, he also made headlines when he threw his urine on co-contestant Bani J during a task. Post this incident, Swami Om was ousted from the show by host Salman Khan. The host had even vowed to never collaborate with the show ever again if Swami Om was brought back into the house by the makers.

This had not gone well with Swami Om who then spoke ill of Khan and the show on several occasions. He had also threatened to damage the sets along with his followers.

