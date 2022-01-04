Basketball player Tristan Thompson has publicly apologized for his actions after the paternity results reveal he is the father of Maralee Nichols' son.

On Monday, the NBA player shared a message on his Instagram story, writing, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued.

Thompson, 30, had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on December 1. In his message on Monday, Thompson also addressed ex Khloé Kardashian, whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Tristan Thompson previously denied having sex with Nichols in California where the paternity case was filed, claiming that the "only" possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, which is his birthday when he was in Texas. In previous court documents and in a statement last month, Nichols said the child was conceived in April.

As per previous report in People tabloid, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Thompson officially split in June. The exes share a 3-year-old daughter True. (Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, whose mother is ex Jordan Craig.)

