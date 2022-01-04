comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.01.2022 | 12:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Tristan Thompson reveals he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby after paternity test; publicly apologizes to Khloé Kardashian

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Basketball player Tristan Thompson has publicly apologized for his actions after the paternity results reveal he is the father of Maralee Nichols' son.

Tristan Thompson reveals he is the father of Maralee Nichols' baby after paternity test; publicly apologizes to Khloé Kardashian

On Monday, the NBA player shared a message on his Instagram story, writing, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued.

Thompson, 30, had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on December 1. In his message on Monday, Thompson also addressed ex Khloé Kardashian, whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Tristan Thompson previously denied having sex with Nichols in California where the paternity case was filed, claiming that the "only" possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, which is his birthday when he was in Texas. In previous court documents and in a statement last month, Nichols said the child was conceived in April.

As per previous report in People tabloid, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Thompson officially split in June. The exes share a 3-year-old daughter True. (Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, whose mother is ex Jordan Craig.)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged, see their romantic announcement

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Release of Akshay Kumar-starrer…

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi along with…

Script of John Abraham’s football film 1911…

Producers confirm Emma Watson throwback…

Delnaaz Irani tests positive for COVID-19,…

Saurabh Shukla buys Audi Q2 worth over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification