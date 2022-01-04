comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.01.2022 | 1:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Sikandar Kher to star in writer-duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal’s directorial debut Dukaan – a film based on surrogacy

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Known for his unique choices of roles in the recent past, Sikandar Kher has now taken things to another level. He will next be seen in a film based on surrogacy piloted by the debutant director-duo Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal. The duo has commercially and critically successful movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha added to their credit as writers, leaving almost no scope for error when it comes to story-telling at its core.

Sikandar Kher to star in writer-duo Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal’s directorial debut Dukaan - a film based on surrogacy

The film deals with a topic that needs the expertise of talented and hard-working individuals, thus comes in Monika Panwar, or better known as 'Guddi' of Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega fame. She has been roped in to play the lead role alongside Sikandar Kher and if sources are to be believed, the two have already started prepping up for their respective roles as their characters and the film's subject - both require a degree of research before the shoot commences.

ALSO READ: Our ‘lady princess’ Aaradhya Bachchan gets a sweet wish from her ‘Chachu’ Sikandar Kher

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Release of Akshay Kumar-starrer…

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi along with…

Script of John Abraham’s football film 1911…

Producers confirm Emma Watson throwback…

Delnaaz Irani tests positive for COVID-19,…

Saurabh Shukla buys Audi Q2 worth over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification