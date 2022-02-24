Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, from Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt claiming in her head she is already married to Ranbir Kapoor, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt reveals she wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor since she was a little girl; claims in her head she is already married

Actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship remains the talk of the town and has been strong for years, Alia talked about their impending wedding in an interview with India Today. Alia is all set for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was recently in Delhi for the promotion of the film wherein an exclusive interview with India Today, she spoke about her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and their wedding plans. Read on to see what she has to Say.

Armaan Kohli denied interim bail by special NDPS court

Actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested on August 28 last year, was once again denied interim bail by the court on February 22. The actor was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession and consumption of drugs. Kohli had reportedly asked for an interim bail for 14-days in order to visit his ailing parents. He later urged the court to grant him bail for two days. Read More.

Tiger Shroff to star in Kesari director Anurag Singh's next actioner; Hollywood star approached to play the antagonist

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. He is also the most preferred actor when it comes to action films. Currently, he is shooting for Heropanti 2 and Ganapath, both of which fall under the action genre. Tiger will also be a part of the action-comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar which will go on the floor later this year. Reportedly, Tiger is in talks to add another action film to his kitty. As per reports, Tiger will star in Kesari director Anurag Singh's next big scale action thriller for Amazon Prime Video. Click here for more Details.

Priyanka Chopra responds to Rosie O’Donnell’s apology; says 'Google her name' and don’t refer to her as 'someone or wife'

Actress Priyanka Chopra has responded to Rosie O’Donnell’s apology for misunderstanding her in public & said they must respect their differences in an authentic way to make the world a better place. In fact, Priyanka Chopra offered some advice on how to make a sincere apology. The actor posted a video of Priyanka on Tik Tok and later on Instagram. She also described the video as an ‘Awkward’ encounter with Priyanka & her husband Nick Jonas. Rosie misunderstood Priyanka as the daughter of author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra. Later she went online and posted the apology video she referred Priyanka as ‘Chopra wife’ or ‘someone Chopra’. Read more Here.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s ROCKING Thums Up ad, now get ready for Pepsi’s GRAND summer campaign, featuring Salman Khan

On Tuesday evening, fans of Shah Rukh Khan and moviegoers, in general, got a pleasant surprise as the superstar tweeted the video of his advertisement for the soft drink brand Thums Up. The TVC features Shah Rukh in an action avatar and his long-hair look and action feel are supposedly themed around his much-awaited film, Pathan. The ad got a unanimous response from all quarters and in short, the campaign has emerged as a hit. As per a report in a financial daily, after SRK’s Thums Up ad, now Pepsi is also gearing up for a similar grand campaign, featuring Salman Khan. Read more details Here.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to release as planned; Supreme Court decides in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's favour

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released in theatres tomorrow as scheduled, as per Supreme Court's decision. The court dismissed the plea by Babu Ravji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai. He had claimed in his petition that the film was defamatory of his adoptive mother and asked for a title change as well. As per Live Law India, Senior Advocate C Aryama Sundaram appeared for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and opposed the demand for the change of the film's title. Read on for more Details.

