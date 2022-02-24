Each day there are a number of events, screens, and celebrity spottings across the city. If that wasn’t enough, most of the celebrities are also rather active on social networking sites, sharing updates and images from their shoots, parties, events, or launches. Well, with so much happening it is rather difficult to keep track of the trending topics and images, keeping this in mind Bollywood Hungama brings to you some of the top trending pics from Bollywood. Ranging from, Saif Ali Khan’s suave look in Vikram Vedha to inside photos of Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar’s mehandi and Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone being snapped arriving to watch Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Saif Ali Khan is all about that suave in the first look of Vikram Vedha remake

The much-talked-about Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte has concluded two schedules of the film already. On the occasion of Hrithik's birthday in January, the actor had unveiled his fierce first look. Today, the makers shared the first look of 'Vikram' played by Saif Ali Khan. Check out the image Here.

Shibani Dandekar stuns in Payal Singhal bohemian kalidar sharara for mehendi ceremony; Shabana Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar burn the dance floor in photos

After several years of courtship, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony this past weekend in Khandala in presence of their families and close friends. The newlywed couple took to their respective social media handles on Thursday to share mehendi ceremony pictures. See inside pics Here.

Photos: Deepika Padukone snapped arriving to watch the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been picking up pace as its release date approaches. With the film scheduled to hit screens on February 25, a special screening was held that saw some big names in attendance. One among them was the Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone. Deepika arrived at the venue ahead of the screening time and was papped in her vehicle. See Pics.

Janhvi Kapoor pens a note on mother Sridevi’s death anniversary- “I hate that another year has been added to a life without you”

It's been four years since we lost actor Sridevi. Today, on her death anniversary, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor took to their Instagram feed to share emotional posts remembering their mother. Sridevi passed away in Dubai in 2018 due to accidental drowning. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram feed and shared a photo from her childhood with Sridevi. See Photos.

Priyanka Chopra shares latest pictures with Nick Jonas; gives fans a sneak peek into her newborn baby's nursery

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised everyone after they shared the announcement of encompassing parenthood through surrogacy. Although they are yet to reveal the major details of their baby such as gender, Priyanka gave her fans a glimpse of her baby’s nursery in her latest photo dump. Click to see more images Here.

Shabana Azmi welcomes Shibani Dandekar to the family after marriage with Farhan Akhtar; see gorgeous family photo

Shabana Azmi is extremely happy to welcome Shibani Dandekar to the Akhtar family after Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19. Farhan and Shibani’s wedding photographs are going viral on the internet. Fans are loving the happy & candid snaps from their big day. Recently, Shabana Azmi shared a family photo from the wedding and welcomed Shibani to the family. Click here to see Images.

