On Tuesday evening, fans of Shah Rukh Khan and moviegoers, in general, got a pleasant surprise as the superstar tweeted the video of his advertisement for the soft drink brand Thums Up. The TVC features Shah Rukh in an action avatar and his long-hair look and action feel are supposedly themed around his much-awaited film, Pathan. The ad got a unanimous response from all quarters and in short, the campaign has emerged as a hit.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan at one point was a brand ambassador of Thums Up’s rival, Pepsi. Several ads of SRK endorsing Pepsi were released when the actor was associated with the beverage for more than a decade, from the late 1990s till 2011. Interestingly, superstar Salman Khan was similarly synonymous with Thums Up at that point. He endorsed Thums Up in the early 2000s and endorsed it again from 2012 to 2016.

Coincidentally, Salman Khan currently endorses Pepsi. In other words, the soft drink makers have switched their staunch brand ambassadors. And as per a report in a financial daily, after SRK’s Thums Up ad, now Pepsi is also gearing up for a similar grand campaign, featuring Salman. Reportedly, the campaign would be released by mid-March, which would be an apt time as summers would have kicked in and this is when the soft drink sales are the highest.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan continues to be one of the biggest celebrities in the advertising space. This is despite him getting embroiled in a legal controversy in October 2021 after his son Aryan was arrested in a drugs case. Just after his son was nabbed, Byju’s ads featuring SRK were halted temporarily. However, the TVC soon resumed as public support was largely with him. Chocolate giant Mondelez, in fact, released a new ad just a few weeks later after this row, in Diwali 2021, that starred Shah Rukh. He also endorses LG, Hyundai, Reliance Jio, Dubai Tourism, Vimal Pan Masala etc. and all of them have retained him happily despite the controversy. Interestingly, his deal with Thums Up was his first big endorsement deal after the Aryan Khan case, as per the financial daily report.

As per recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed the shoot of Atlee’s film in Mumbai. He is also going to begin Rajkumar Hirani’s next in April 2022, reportedly. Bollywood Hungama recently broke the news that the superstar would be heading to Spain to shoot some exciting portions of Pathan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

