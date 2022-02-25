A few days back it was reported that Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha had pulled off a true-blue head-turner of sorts after casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in a film together. Titled Afwaah, Sudhir is all set to helm this rollercoaster ride of a story, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. Now we hear that the makers have added yet another name to the cast in the form of Taapsee Pannu.

Revealing details of the same a well-placed industry source exclusively tells Bollywood Hungama, “Yes Taapsee has also been roped in for Afwaah. She will be joining Nawaz and Bhumi as part of the cast. Interestingly, there will still be one more name added in the coming days.” Ask the source for more details about the venture and he adds, “The film will feature three female leads, one being Bhumi, the second Taapsee, and the third is yet to be locked. As for the film itself, Afwaah will be an anthology of sorts.”

If that wasn’t enough, while the film already features two female leads viz. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, we hear that the makers are yet to sign on two more actresses. Comments the source, “Afwaah is a four female lead film, with Nawazuddin playing the male lead. With Bhumi and Taapsee on board, the makers are now looking to lock the remaining two leads in the coming weeks.”

Interestingly, in his statement earlier, Sudhir Mishra had stated that he had been working on the script for a while developing it into a quirky and twisted piece. “Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them.”

As for the film itself, Afwaah, roughly translated meaning rumour will take on the subject of rumor-mongering and misinformation. Said to be an anthology, the makers are looking to mount the film soon and will be shot in an elaborate schedule in Alwar, Rajasthan.

