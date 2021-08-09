South Korean actors Shin Hyun Bin, Goo Kyo Hwan, Kwak Dong Yeon, Nam Da Reum, Kim Ji Young, and Park Ho San are confirmed to star in Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho in an upcoming drama Monstrous.

The drama is about the people who are lured in by a curse from “that thing” that shouldn’t have come out into the world and tells the story of archaeologists who chase after monstrous cases that have never been heard of. As a village gets swept up in disaster with the discovery of a mysterious possessed statue of the Buddha, the confusion from the people who face the strange terror and the process of chasing after it will deliver great suspense to viewers.

Goo Kyo Hwan will be playing the eccentric archaeologist Jung Ki Hoon, who researches bizarre supernatural phenomena. Shin Hyun Bin will be playing the genius pattern cryptanalyst Lee Soo Jin, who ends up having to face the terrible disaster; Kim Ji Young will be playing the police officer Han Seok Hee; Park Ho San will be playing Kwon Jong Soo, the head of Jinyang county, where the disaster takes place; Nam Da Reum will play the role of Han Do Kyung and Kwak Dong Yeon will be taking on the role of Jinyang county’s troublemaker Kwak Yong Joo. Having garnered popularity through his recent drama Vincenzo, viewers are highly anticipating Kwak Dong Yeon’s next performance.

According to Soompi, the production team of Monstrous shared- “We will showcase a supernatural thriller that’s on another level. Please look forward to the diverse group of people who will fall into a state of chaos and the synergy of the actors who will complete a unique world.”

The drama is penned by director Yeon Sang Ho and will be directed by Jang Gun Jae, who won Best Screenplay at the 16th Busan Film Critics Award and Best Director and Best Screenplay at the 3rd Wildflower Film Awards with the film A Midsummer’s Fantasia.

Monstrous is expected to premiere in the first half of 2022.

