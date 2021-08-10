Bollywood Hungama

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns producer with a thriller, film to be helmed by Hansal Mehta and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor 

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

For the last 21 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been known for her acting prowess and stardom. Now, she has launched her book as well. As she moves forward in her career, she is set to turn producer with a yet-untitled thriller. The project will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story director, Hansal Mehta.

Inspired by a real-life incident, the gritty thriller is set in the UK. Kareena Kapoor Khan told a daily that she is honoured to work as a producer on this film with Ekta. She said that she is a fan of Hansal Mehta’s movies and that working with him for the first time will be special.

Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan previously teamed up on the comedy, Veeri Di Wedding in 2018. She said that Kareena is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. She added that it makes it even more exciting to tell the story with Hansal Mehta on board.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will star in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan name their second child Jehangir

