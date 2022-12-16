comscore

The most awaited film of this year has made space to endorse one of the most anticipated films of next year. James Cameron’s Avatar has the teaser trailer of the Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada attached to it.

Sources say several forthcoming Bollywood biggies were vying for the privilege. However the Rohit Shetty-directed Shehzada, a remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wangled the prized teaser slot.

A source close to the development informs, “Normally, Hollywood biggies steer clear of trailer attachment to their product. Firstly, because there is no interval break in most Hollywood films and trailers have to be placed at the beginning of the film. But this time for AvatarShehzada’s teaser has made it.”

