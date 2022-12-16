The most awaited film of this year has made space to endorse one of the most anticipated films of next year. James Cameron’s Avatar has the teaser trailer of the Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada attached to it.

Trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada attached to Avatar: The Way of Water

Sources say several forthcoming Bollywood biggies were vying for the privilege. However the Rohit Shetty-directed Shehzada, a remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wangled the prized teaser slot.

A source close to the development informs, “Normally, Hollywood biggies steer clear of trailer attachment to their product. Firstly, because there is no interval break in most Hollywood films and trailers have to be placed at the beginning of the film. But this time for Avatar, Shehzada’s teaser has made it.”

Also Read: “Shehzada is getting empowered because of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, says Kartik Aaryan; speaks his mind on Hera Pheri 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.