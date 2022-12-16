Amidst the excitement amongst fans for Shah Rukh Khan’s return to silver screens after five years, Pathaan is mired in controversies. The first song ‘Besharam Rang’ has seen polarizing responses on the choices of clothes of Deepika Padukone. The song is picturised on the beaches of Spain where the actress is dressed in swimsuits. While netizens have called out misogynistic reactions to the choices of outfits a woman should or should not wear, certain sections are calling out for “boycott” of the film. Some are even demanding to rectify the song. In recent times, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised issues against objectionable costumes. Now, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam says the film that insults Hindutva will not be tolerated.

Pathaan: BJP MLA Ram Kadam says film that insults Hindutva in land of Maharashtra won’t be tolerated amid ‘Besharam Rang’ row

He wrote in Hindi on Twitter, ‘#पठाण फिल्म को देश के कई #साधू #संत #महात्मा सहित social media पर भी कई #हिंदू संघटन तथा करोडो लोग इस फिल्म को कडा विरोध कर रहे है. महाराष्ट्र मे वर्तमान मे #हिंदुत्व विचारधारा वाली सरकार है . बेहतर होगा फिल्म निर्माता तथा दिग्दर्शक सामने आकार जो आपत्तीजनक बाते साधू संतो द्वारा कही जा रही है .उस पर स्पष्टतासे अपना रुख बयान करे . पर यह निश्चित है . महाराष्ट्र के भूमी पर #हिंदुत्व का अपमान करने वाली कोई भी फिल्म हो या सिरीयल हो. वह चल नही पायेगी. JNUधारी क्या ज़नेउ धारी विचारधारा को जानबूझकर आहत करनेका क्या ये दुस्साहस है ? जय श्रीराम (#Pathaan, Many sadhus, saints, mahatma of the country including many Hindu organizations and crores of people are strongly opposing this film on social media. At present there is a government with Hindutva ideology in Maharashtra. Film producer and director should better address these objectionable moments in front of those saints. Whatever is being said, state your stand clearly on that. But it is certain that be it any film or serial that insults Hindutva on the land of Maharashtra will not be tolerated. Is this the audacity of intentionally hurting the ideology of JNU holders or Zaneu Dhari? Long live Rama).’

Previously, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised his issue with the song saying, “The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration.”

