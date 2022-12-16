As the fans gear up for the return of Shah Rukh Khan to silver screens after five years, Pathaan remains in the headlines. The first song ‘Besharam Rang’ has seen polarizing responses on the choices of clothes of Deepika Padukone. The song is picturised on the beaches of Spain where the actress is dressed in swimsuits. While netizens have called out misogynistic reactions to the choices of outfits a woman should or should not wear, certain sections are calling out for “boycott” of the film. But, the industry is standing with Shah Rukh Khan. Raees director Rahul Dholakia has urged everyone to condemn the hate attack against the superstar.

Besharam Rang row: Raees director Rahul Dholakia slams hate attack against Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan; says ‘please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to shut up’

Rahul Dholakia took to his Twitter account and wrote, “The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up.”

The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema ; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 16, 2022

This comes after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised issues against objectionable costumes in ‘Besharam Rang’ and Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that the film that insults Hindutva will not be tolerated.

A day ago, Shah Rukh Khan was at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival inaugural where he addressed the hate bandwagon. The actor said, “The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now.”

SRK continued by saying, “Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

He added, “We haven't been able to meet for a while, but the world is becoming normal now. We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying, that no matter what the world does, me and you, and all positive people in the world are alive.”

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

