Sheezan Khan, who is the main suspect in the death case of his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma, had filed an application in Maharashtra's Vasai court to direct the police to return his passport, which was previously confiscated during the investigation of the ongoing case. The Vasai court has scheduled a hearing for the petition on Tuesday (May 02). In the application, Sheezan mentioned that he needs his passport to travel overseas for shooting purposes.

Sheezan Khan to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; gets permission to travel abroad

On Wednesday, the Vasai court approved his plea for the temporary return of his passport. While speaking about the same, his lawyer Shailendra Mishra also confirmed that the actor is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. An Indian Express report quoted the lawyer saying, “We are grateful to the court, as our application has been allowed and Sheezan Khan has been permitted to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was surprised by the submissions made by the prosecution as their reply and argument supported our case, and their attempt to mislead the court was also thwarted at the threshold.”

For the unversed, following the death of his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan was taken into custody on December 25 and was charged with abetment of suicide based on a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother. After 70 days in custody, he was finally granted bail. In the wake of Tunisha's death and Sheezan's arrest, the TV show they were working on, Ali Baba, underwent changes, with Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama being cast in the lead roles.

Speaking of the Rohit Shetty show, besides Khan, it will also feature Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih, Kumkum Bhagya actors Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja, Dhai Kilo Prem fame Anjali Anand, TV and web star Nyrraa M Banerji and former Roadies winner Soundous Moufakir.

