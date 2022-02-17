Spider-Man star Tom Holland’s ripped physique in this weekend's Uncharted, confirms a commitment to invest in the gym while also providing "insight into strategy, expansion and future partnerships."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dogpound — the luxury personal training gym and wellness brand with locations in New York and Los Angeles — has previously been referred to as the most Instagrammed gym in Manhattan, thanks in large part to its famous clientele.

A scan of founder Kirk Myers’ personal account fact checks that statement with photographic evidence featuring a long list of devotees like Hugh Jackman, Justin Bieber, Cynthia Erivo, Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Addison Rae, Noah Centineo and many more.:

Tom Holland has joined as an investor and is said to be an avid follower and supporter of Myers’ Dogpound, its commitment to health, well-being and giving back. Terms of Holland’s investment were not disclosed. It is known that separate from Holland’s investment, Dogpound is seeking $10 million for the current round, and Holland is just one of a group of new investors. In addition to an investment, Dogpound confirms that Holland “will contribute his valuable insight into the strategy, expansion and future partnerships.” Holland says Dogpound represents more to him than a gym and training facility.

Founded by Kansas City native Myers in 2015, Dogpound seems to have big plans for 2022 and beyond. Its website teases a new app in development that will offer live virtual training sessions, a content library, “priority access to drops and events,” and exclusive NFT launches. News on strategic partnerships is also expected.

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg starrer Uncharted will be released tomorrow i.e. 18th February 2022.

Also Read: Andrew Garfield got a “very sweet” text from his fellow “Spider brothers” Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire on his Oscar nomination

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.