Matt Reeves’ heavy noir story The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, is set to hit theaters next month with a PG-13 rating and the writer-director himself confirms no "R-rated" cut of the film exists.

In the new issue of Den of Geek magazine, Matt Reeves addressed why his grittier take on the Dark Knight doesn’t have an R rating and was always meant to be a PG-13 feature which appeals to a wide range of audiences. “In my mind, the movie was always going to be a gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle that was PG-13,” Matt Reeves told the magazine. “That was always what it was, but I always knew that we’d be pushing the limits of what that could be, and so we didn’t really have to cut anything. The promotional materials that you’re seeing, they’re fully reflective of the tone of the movie,” he said.

Addressing the film’s rating and director’s special cuts, the filmmaker said, “There isn’t some special cut of this movie where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, here’s the R rating that you’ve been desperately wanting. I didn’t have to suddenly start drastically cutting the movie or anything like that.”

The Batman was “able to nab a PG-13 rather than an R-rating because it doesn’t have excessive foul language or nudity,” as Variety reports, while previous DC features like Zack Synder’s Justice League landed an R rating at HBO Max and Birds of Prey, Joker and The Suicide Squad were all rated R.

All four Batman films that came before year 2000 were rated PG-13, along with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy and the theatrical appearances of Ben Affleck's Batman in the DCEU have also been rated PG-13.

“I’m happy we got the rating because I want people to be able to come to see the movie,” Matt Reeves further told magazine. “But as far as people being excited about the tone that they’ve been seeing in the promotion materials, that is totally faithful for the tone of the movie.”

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman will arrive in theaters on March 4, 2022. Matt Reeves’ “gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle” will see an entirely new take on the characters, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Also Read: The Batman: Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves on traditional backstory – “Everyone wanted to avoid doing origin story”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.