Loki star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton will shortly welcome their first child together. Ashton reportedly announced her pregnancy and showed off her growing baby belly on the red carpet at the Mr. Malcolm's List premiere in New York City Wednesday night.

Ashton, who plays Julia Thistlewaite in the period drama based on the novel of the same name, stepped out at the New York premiere wearing a beige, off-the-shoulder gown. As Page Six notes, while Tom Hiddleston was not present at the premiere, Ashton was joined by co-stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James and Sianad Gregory and director Emma Holly Jones.

The news comes about two weeks after Hiddleston confirmed that the couple is engaged. Three months after the couple sparked engagement rumors at the 2022 BAFTA Awards when Ashton was photographed donning a diamond ring, Tom responded to a question about his engagement by telling the Los Angeles Times on June 14 that he was "I’m very happy.”

Tom, who dated Taylor Swift in 2016, previously reflected on all the public attention he receives about his love life. "A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work," he told GQ in 2017. "A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else."

Meanwhile, Ashton will next appear in the Captain Marvel sequel Marvels, which will release in February 2023, while Hiddleston is most known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mr. Malcolm's List debuts in theaters July 1.

