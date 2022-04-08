Apple TV+ has announced a series order for their next limited series, The White Darkness, starring and executive produced by Loki star Tom Hiddleston.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the limited series is inspired by the true-life account of Henry Worsley (Tom Hiddleston), a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honour and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Apple says the series will explore courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.

The new series, hailing from Apple Studios and UCP, is based on an acclaimed book by New York Times bestselling author David Grann and will be developed by writer Soo Hugh, becoming the second series for Hugh at Apple following the critically acclaimed adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko. Hugh also serves as showrunner alongside Mark Heyman. In addition to Hiddleston, Blue Marble Pictures’ Theresa Kang-Lowe also exec produces alongside the company’s Caroline Garity, Hugh and Heyman. Blue Marble is currently under an overall deal at Apple.

The upcoming feature project marks the second Apple series that Hiddleston has starred in to date. He will next be seen in the Apple drama The Essex Serpent alongside Claire Danes, which will debut in May. Hiddleston also has the second season of Marvel’s Loki in the works for Disney+.

