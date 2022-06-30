comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.06.2022 | 7:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jugjugg Jeeyo Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Samrat Prithviraj Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

K-pop group EXID’s Hani dating psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong for past two years

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean group EXID’s Hani is reportedly dating Psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong.

K-pop group EXID’s Hani dating psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong for past two years

K-pop group EXID’s Hani dating psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong for past two years

As noted by Korean tabloid Soompi, on June 29 it was reported that Hani has been dating psychiatrist and entertainer Yang Jae Woong for two years. In response to the report, Hani’s agency SUBLIME released an official statement clearing the reports.

“Hello. This is SUBLIME. We are informing you of our official statement regarding our agency’s artist Hani,” the statement began. “As it was reported by the media, Hani and Yang Jae Woong are in a happy relationship. We would be grateful if you view [their relationship] warmly.”

Singer-actress Hani officially made her debut in 2012 as part of the girl group EXID, with their single ‘Whoz That Girl’. She recently starred in dramas including You Raise Me Up and XX.

Meanwhile, Yang Jae Woong has appeared on various variety programs including the Heart Signal series and Real Couple Story – The War of Roses (literal title). He also has a YouTube channel titled “Yang Bros’ Mental World” with his older brother Yang Jae Jin.

Also Read: EXID’s Hani to make a special appearance in Rain and Kim Bum starrer Ghost Doctor

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Woody Allen tells Alec Baldwin he might quit…

Netflix India backs out of Bobby Deol, Arjun…

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for…

South actor Arjun Das set to make Hindi…

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa: Charu accuses…

Thor: Love and Thunder craze takes over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification