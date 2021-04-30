In a new turn of events, To All The Boys fame Noah Centineo, who was in talks to star as He-Man, is no longer part of the Masters Of The Universe movie. The makers are back to square one searching for a new lead actor.

According to Collider, a representative for Centineo said, "He is no longer attached to that project" while no reason has been revealed yet.

Noah Centineo was up for the role of Prince Adam aka He-Man. He was the most powerful man. He and his friends defend Eternia and the secrets of Castle Grayskull from the evil forces of Skeletor.

Meanwhile, Noah Centineo is looking forward to begin shooting for Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, where he plays the role of Atom Smasher. He is also attached to the untitled GameStop movie from Oscar winner Mark Boal. He will also star in Netflix's CIA drama.

