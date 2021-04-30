Bollywood Hungama

After Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya confirms being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; will fly to Cape Town on May 6

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya has confirmed being a part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. In an interview with a news channel, Rahul Vaidya confirmed his participation in the show.

When asked about his greatest fears, Rahul said that he is very scared of water. He doesn’t know how to swim. He said if a stunt requires him to be in the water and he starts drowning, he doesn’t know what will happen to him. He mentioned that in Khatron Ke Khiladi, some stunts require the person to be in a sea and that’s what he's really scared of. He further also added that he is also scared of snakes and scared of everything that happens in Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, he has accepted the offer of the show so that he faces his fears and challenges.

Rahul Vaidya shot to fame after participating in the first season of Indian Idol. He was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, and has been in news for his relationship with actress Disha Parmar.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya – Disha Parmar open up about their ideal wedding ceremony, invite Bigg Boss 14 contestants

