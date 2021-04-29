To All The Boys fame Noah Centineo will continue his working relationship with Netflix. After several rom-com opportunities along with the end of the To All The Boys franchise earlier this year, the actor is set to star in an upcoming CIA series on the streaming giant from Entertainment One and Hypnotic. The working title of the eight-episode series is Graymail.

The actor is returning to series format after his last stint in the Freeform series, The Fosters. According to Deadline, "Centineo will play a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime."

The series is created by Alexi Hawley who will serve as the showrunner. Noah Centineo will serve as executive producer alongside Hawley, Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and David Bartis.

Noah Centineo, on the work front, will soon begin shooting DC's Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson. He is set to play Atom Smasher in the upcoming mega-movie.

