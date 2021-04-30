Filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand passed away in Chennai after suffering from a stroke. The 54-year-old was known for his Tamil films like Ayan, Maattrraan, Kaappaan, among others. He has done the cinematography for films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Josh, Nayak:The Real Hero, Khakee and others. He received a National Film Award for Best Cinematographer in the year 1994 for his work in the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, starring Mohanlal, Shobana in the lead roles.

Members of the film industry paid their respect to the filmmaker on social media. Allu Arjun, Prithviraj, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth and others paid tribute to KV Anand.

Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family .

Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand pic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021

Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! ???? Heartbroken! ???? pic.twitter.com/IbAOvflFfm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2021

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams ???? pic.twitter.com/q84wsusJDq — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 30, 2021

I was lucky enough to work with the legendary K.V. Anand sir & got a chance to see what a gem of a person he was. He gave me my most memorable movie in the Tamil film Industry. Sir, you are irreplaceable. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti ???????? #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/npprKuZqUy — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 30, 2021



Reportedly, KV Anand had tested positive for COVID-19. His mortal remains have been handed over to the Corporation officials for cremation. His family members were allowed to pay homage for a short time.

Two weeks ago, reportedly, KV Anand's wife and daughter had tested positive for coronavirus. During the time, Anand developed breathlessness and chest pain. Due to COVID-19 complications he suffered a massive heart attack.

