Filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand passes away at 54; tested COVID-19 positive

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand passed away in Chennai after suffering from a stroke. The 54-year-old was known for his Tamil films like Ayan, Maattrraan, Kaappaan, among others. He has done the cinematography for films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Josh, Nayak:The Real Hero, Khakee and others. He received a National Film Award for Best Cinematographer in the year 1994 for his work in the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, starring Mohanlal, Shobana in the lead roles.

Filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand passes away at 54; tested COVID-19 positive

Members of the film industry paid their respect to the filmmaker on social media. Allu Arjun, Prithviraj, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth and others paid tribute to KV Anand.


Reportedly, KV Anand had tested positive for COVID-19. His mortal remains have been handed over to the Corporation officials for cremation. His family members were allowed to pay homage for a short time.

Two weeks ago, reportedly, KV Anand's wife and daughter had tested positive for coronavirus. During the time, Anand developed breathlessness and chest pain. Due to COVID-19 complications he suffered a massive heart attack.

