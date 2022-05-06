The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released earlier this week and has been receiving a positive response from the audience. The title track is sung by Neeraj Shridhar and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The second part is a completely different story with nostalgia-generating elements retained from the first part. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead. The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a massive hit even back when it was released in 2007 and the sequel has also been receiving the same kind of love from the audience. The makers have now attached a part of the groovy track to the print of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness in India.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness which has been released in India today is seeing a terrific opening. The special midnight shows in metro cities were nearly housefull. The film is expected to have a great opening on day one. The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have attached a chunk of the title track of the song to the theatrical print of Doctor Strange. One minute of the title track will be played before the movie begins along with the trailer of the much-anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water.

While it is a common practice to attach trailers of films to prints of films running in the theatres, it is probably a first where the title track of the film is being attached instead of the trailer.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will see Kartik Aaryan play the role of Rooh Baba, who can see ghosts. Apart from Rajpal Yadav reprising the role of Chhote Pandit, the makers have opted for a completely new approach for the film. “Comedy and horror, these are the two only aspects that we have picked up from part 1. However, we have treated it differently. I am sure that there are certain plot points in the film which surprise you. You’d be like, ‘Okay, I didn’t expect this’. I hope the audience reacts the way we expect them to. There’s a technical term, ‘wanted reactions’. It means that we want the audience to react in a certain way or laugh at a particular scene. At times, it becomes a case of ‘unwanted reactions’, when we want the audience to laugh in a particular scene and they don’t. Aur kabhi kabhi hum nahi chahte ki public hasein aur wahaan woh hasti hai! So we want that log scene ke saath hasein, scene par na hasein,” director Anees Bazmee recently said reacting to comparisons to part 1 that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

