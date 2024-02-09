The new movie in the YRF Spy Universe is sure to excite fans.

SCOOP: Aditya Chopra adds a twist to YRF Spy Universe’s timeline, to make a new film before setting up Tiger vs Pathaan face off!

Aditya Chopra has made YRF Spy Universe the biggest IP of Indian cinema by making it an unmissable & unmatched theatrical experience.

The YRF spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Then came the all-time blockbuster, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The last film from the spy universe was Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi. All films from this fabled franchise have been hits!

Aditya Chopra started the interconnectivity of the YRF Spy Universe film’s storylines from Pathaan where he revealed that the antagonist Jim, played by John, was actually on the same team as Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan from the War franchise, before he lost his way.

In Pathaan, Adi also brought Tiger & Pathaan together for the first time on screen and it was revealed that they are best friends! Pathaan again made an appearance in Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan too made an appearance in an Easter egg that set up the premise of War 2.

Now, we have learnt that Adi wants to make the extreme face off between two friends, Tiger and Pathaan, a cinematic moment that will be unexpected in both scale & storyline. He is adding a new twist to the YRF Spy Universe’s timeline by making a new film before setting up fierce Tiger vs Pathaan face off!

“YRF Spy Universe has become a huge draw for audiences worldwide as seen in the box office result that this franchise has delivered. Adi realises the sky high expectations that every film from this spy universe currently has and he is adding a new twist to the timeline!” reveals a source.

“Adi wants to set up the mega clash of two of India’s biggest cinematic icons Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan with a film that will be a precursor to the violent face off in Tiger vs Pathaan. He will make a film that interconnects the YRF Spy Universe further before the ultimate showdown!” informs a trade source.

