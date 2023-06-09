Ayesha Shroff, mother of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, has reportedly fallen victim to financial fraud. According to the Mumbai police officials, Ayesha Shroff has been allegedly duped of Rs. 58.53 lakhs by a kickboxer whom she had appointed as a staffer in her son's firm MMA Matrix.

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff files complaint of Rs. 58.53 lakhs fraud by former MMA Matrix director

As per a report by the PTI, the complaint filed by Ayesha Shroff at Santacruz police station states that the kickboxing association fighter, identified as Alan Fernandes, was appointed as the director of operations in Tiger Shroff's MMA Matrix company. The company specialises in providing training in mixed martial arts and is managed by Ayesha Shroff.

It is alleged that Fernandes, who joined the firm as a director in 2018, collected money amounting to ₹58.53 lakhs for organising 11 tournaments in India and abroad through the company. However, instead of using the funds for their intended purpose, he allegedly deposited it into his personal account.

Following the incident, Ayesha Shroff lodged a complaint on May 3, prompting the police to take action. Fernandes has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468. Meanwhile, further details on the case are awaited.

