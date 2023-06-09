Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, known for his iconic role in the film Gadar - Ek Prem Katha, recently graced the screening of the movie at PVR Nehru Place in New Delhi. A video capturing the moment has gone viral on the internet, showing Sunny Deol enthusiastically delivering the popular dialogue from the film, "Hindustan Zindabad Hai, Zindabad Tha Aur Zindabad Rahega" (Long live India, it was alive, and it will remain alive). The crowd present at the screening joined him in chanting the dialogue with fervour, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Sunny Deol screams “Hindustan Zindabad” at Gadar: Ek Prem Katha re-release in New Delhi, watch

The re-release of the first instalment of Gadar comes ahead of the sequel's much-anticipated release. The remastered 4K version of the film, presented in Dolby Atmos sound, features additional scenes and includes a teaser for Gadar 2. Fans eagerly awaited the chance to relive the magic of the original film on the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

While the team behind Gadar 2 has managed to keep the storyline tightly under wraps, a few exclusive details have been unveiled. The sequel takes place 17 years after the events of the first film, shifting the narrative to Lahore in the year 1971. This change in location and time period promises to bring a fresh and captivating storyline to the audience, leaving them curious and excited.

Gadar 2 is slated to release on August 11 this year. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that it will be clashing with the Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Interestingly, Animal also features Sunny’s brother and actor Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.

