Last Updated 31.10.2019 | 4:30 PM IST

Tiger Shroff leaves for Serbia to shoot for Baaghi 3

BySubhash K. Jha

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is done with the heat and dust of Housefull 4. He now flies off to Serbia with director Ahmed Khan and leading man Tiger Shroff to shoot action scenes for Baaghi 3.

Baaghi 3 would be the first Hindi film to be shot in Serbia. The point, we hear, is to shoot the kind of action scenes Tiger has never done before. For this purpose, the script needed rugged unexplored locations. Says Sajid, “We zeroed-in on Serbia for its freshness and virility, also because we are being provided with all support and co-operation by the country.”

Apparently, it is a very big deal for the Serbian government to have such a big production house from Bollywood shooting in their country. All precautions have been taken to ensure Tiger’s security. Says Sajid, “He has a massive fan following in every country. Now after War he is a rage in every corner of the world.”

The crew leaves on Wednesday for Serbia and hopes to complete major chunks of the shooting in record time. Says Sajid, “The best part of shooting abroad is there are no distractions. Like a good father accompanying his child to boarding school, I’m just going to settle the crew in Serbia and come back to Mumbai after four days.”

Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff to inaugurate their second MMA accredited gym in Bareilly

