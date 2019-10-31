Kareena Kapoor Khan will be unveiling the T20 World Cup trophy for Men and Women in Melbourne to promote the 2020 series to be held in Australia next year. She is the first Indian actress to be invited to the prestigious ceremony.

The actress is undoubtedly one of the strongest icons in the Indian cinema who has been lauded for her balance work time and again along with her incredible contribution to the industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also married into a family that has a renowned Cricket history with her late father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi being one of the biggest cricketers of his time.

Speaking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. It’s truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform. They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good Newwz, Angrezi Medium and will also start shooting for Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.