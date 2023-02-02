Salman Khan fans cannot wait for Tiger 3, especially after catching a glimpse of their favourite Bhaijaan in Pathaan. Readers would be aware that YRF head honcho, Aditya Chopra is creating an ambitious spy universe and superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan are a part of this world. Talking about the upcoming Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film, writer Shridhar Raghavan also opened up about maintaining continuity in the franchise.

Tiger 3 writer Shridhar Raghavan opens up on the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film; says, “We have brought in a lot of new elements”

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shridhar Raghavan maintained how Aditya Chopra has big plans for the spy universe. On the other hand, while taking us through the world of Tiger, he also assured that fans can expect much more from the character in the third installment. He said, “It was already written a couple of years back. You can expect more and better of what people have liked in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. I think fans will like what we have made. It’s a good.. rock solid film.”

He went on to add, “It’s something done by Maneesh and Adi Sir. It was the same person in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – you didn’t feel disconnected with the character in those two films and this is a continuation of that. We have maintained uniformity but also brought in a lot of new elements, which I think would work well. Adi sir will kill me if I talk more about it.”

In the same interview, although he did not reveal any details, Shridhar also mentioned that the YRF Spy Universe is expected to have a lot more characters. While a crossover is obvious of characters Tiger, Pathaan, and Kabir, the writer also indicated the possibility of more actors, including the younger generation, joining the universe. Moreover, he also opened up about how Aditya Chopra aims at eliminating language barriers in the Spy Universe. Is that another hint on the YRF universe featuring non-Bollywood actors or possibly South superstars? Our guess is as good as yours!

Speaking of Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be reprising the role of spies Tiger and Zoya whereas Emraan Hashmi is the antagonist. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo as Pathaan, taking the spy universe crossover further.

Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan’s appearance together is met with loud cheers, whistles, screams in theatres in early morning shows, watch videos

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.